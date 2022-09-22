PASTOR STEALS LOVER'S US$1 450

A pastor from Bulawayo was arrested for allegedly stealing US$1 450, R21 300 and P27 000 from his girlfriend whom he had visited for a sleepover.

Patrick Judas Masanga (30) who is a pastor with House of Grace Ministries betrayed the trust of his lover Siwinile Ndlovu (26) after he visited her at her home in Cowdray Park suburb for a sleepover.

A source close to the incident said Masanga arrived at his lover’s place at around 9 pm on Thursday last week and found her about to sleep.

“When he arrived at Siwinile’s home she was preparing to go to bed and he immediately joined her. Siwinile never thought that her lover had other ideas when he woke up during the night and opened a safe which contained her cash and took US$1 450, R21 300 and P27 000,” said the source.

The matter came to light on Monday this week when she wanted to buy a car which was being sold by her friend.

“She got the shock of her life when she discovered that US$1 450, R21 300 and P27 000 was missing and when she asked Masanga about the missing money he denied ever stealing it,” the source said.

Siwinile reported the matter to the police leading to her lover’s arrest.

Masanga made a U-turn at the police station where he claimed he only took US$135 and R2 800.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and urged community members never to keep their money at home.

In an interview Siwinile said her lover betrayed her trust.

“I trusted him so much since he is a man of the cloth and I would even put my money in the safe in his presence. Last week he came for a sleepover at my place and he betrayed my trust when he woke up during the night and stole my money. I was convinced that he was the one since there was no break-in at the house. When I reported the matter to the police, that is when he said he only took US$135 and R2 800,“she said.

Efforts to get a comment from Masanga were fruitless. He is expected to appear at Western Commonage Court charged with theft. B Metro