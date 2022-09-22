PASTOR STEALS LOVER'S US$1 450

A pastor from Bulawayo was arrested for allegedly stealing US$1 450, R21 300 and P27 000 from his girlfriend whom he had visited for a sleepover.
Patrick Judas Masanga (30) who is a pastor with House of
Grace Ministries betrayed the trust of his lover Siwinile Ndlovu (26) after he
visited her at her home in Cowdray Park suburb for a sleepover.
A source close to the incident said Masanga arrived at his
lover’s place at around 9 pm on Thursday last week and found her about to sleep.
“When he arrived at Siwinile’s home she was preparing to go
to bed and he immediately joined her. Siwinile never thought that her lover had
other ideas when he woke up during the night and opened a safe which contained
her cash and took US$1 450, R21 300 and P27 000,” said the source.
The matter came to light on Monday this week when she
wanted to buy a car which was being sold by her friend.
“She got the shock of her life when she discovered that
US$1 450, R21 300 and P27 000 was missing and when she asked Masanga about the
missing money he denied ever stealing it,” the source said.
Siwinile reported the matter to the police leading to her
lover’s arrest.
Masanga made a U-turn at the police station where he
claimed he only took US$135 and R2 800.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident and urged community members never to keep their money at
home.
In an interview Siwinile said her lover betrayed her trust.
“I trusted him so much since he is a man of the cloth and I
would even put my money in the safe in his presence. Last week he came for a
sleepover at my place and he betrayed my trust when he woke up during the night
and stole my money. I was convinced that he was the one since there was no
break-in at the house. When I reported the matter to the police, that is when
he said he only took US$135 and R2 800,“she said.
Efforts to get a comment from Masanga were fruitless. He is
expected to appear at Western Commonage Court charged with theft. B Metro
