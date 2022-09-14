OVER 30 ACCUSERS STEP FORWARD



A HARARE man, who grabbed headlines in 2015 for using Facebook as a hunting ground for women, and abusing them, is at it again.

Blessing George Gwizo, who uses Facebook pages Tough Talk Family and MuNhanga YeVasikana uses the alias, Mike Pasi.

Over 30 women have come out saying they are victims of Gwizo, claiming he sexually abused and swindled them.

Some even claim he fooled them into marriage.

His messages charmed several women, some of whom are now crying foul.

In some confessions by victims, in a female group called Nhoroondo Yehupenyu/Journey of Life (Ladies Only), over 30 victims have given their testimony.

They said he would make sexual demands, demand nudes, swindle them of their money by selling them books which teach women and give them tips on marriages.

He would also promise them marriage.

The women’s group has over 168K followers.

The women described Mike as a satanic swindler and rapist, who spiked their drinks.

They described him as charmer who sweet-talked them into bed.

THE story that was published in 2015

Efforts to get a comment from him were fruitless.

“App him on this number 0719239065.”

He blue-ticked H-Metro’s efforts to get his side of the story.

He, however, posted a message on his Facebook page, threatening some of his victims.

“My name is Mike. Mike Pasi. This is the fourth time, same message.

“Darlings and Dudes, listen to me now for this is very, very serious. Someone needs this. Someone will need this.

“I begin now. Stress yese, depression yese, kuraramira vanhu kwese, kuitiswa kwese, kutongerwa marriage nezvitetemubani kwese, kuswera uchida kuexplainera nyaya vanhu vasina kana nebasa rese, zvese izvi.

“Zvese izvi zvinobva pachinhu hwani. Kusaziva kuti munyika mune two types of people chete. Just that simple.

“Ukasaziva kuti munyika mune two types of people, you live like a slave.

“Which are these two types of people? The answer is simple. The id***s and the wise. “Mufamily mune the id***s, mune the wise. Mubhazi chaimo kuenda Cape Town or Bindura mutorine the id***s and the wise. Muclass. Pahama. PaFacebook.

“And ita zvinhu zvako supported by the law. Zvimwe zvese kungovukura-vukura kwezvimbwasungata.

“I love you so much, Mike Pasi.”

Here are some of the confessions by the women:

(Hidden Identity)

“Hi ndauya nenyaya yaMike. Ndakazoona ndakutumirwa copy mukoma vaburitswa mupaper nhau kuti vakadzi ngwarirai, vakadzi vakazivana vakaita app group vakanyadzisa Mike ndokubuda paH-Metro.

“Ndikabvunza akaramba ndikati ired flag iyi ndakasiya ndopandakazoziva kuti Charmaine uye ndiye aizviita mukadzi achipinda mumagroup evakadzi munhu uyu indururani chaiyo Dai vanhu vaidzidza vakadzidza kare. Inini handitozive kuti ndiye Mike Pasi, ndakatozoona profile yakanzi Mike Pasi face ndeyake ndikabvunza akati hongu izita repaFB. Saka munhu uyu akabvira kare uyu.”

***

(Hidden Identity)

Ndadzikiswa kumaterrace nenyaya yemadarlings iyi, ndakurohwa nehana nenyaya yandiri kunzwa pano, ndakatangawo kutevera Mike, handina kana 4 months

Inini kubva pandakatanga kufollower group rake ndikaverenga nyaya dzake ndoita zviya zvekutoita feeling like having sex.

“Ndakamboti handichade kumufollower asi ndinongokaruka ndatomusearcher futi moti handina kupindwa mubrain here veduwee please help ndodii ndisiyane naye?”

“We all know that you are here neghost. So bro Mike is saying nyaya idzi ndini ndiri kudzibika nhai. Siyai vanhu vataure nhoroondo ko madero madii zvee,” said one of the group’s administrators.

***

(Hidden Identity)

“I am also a victim of Mike Pasi. Was munhanga and he posted how not to get mapundu after shaving, so I also had that problem ndikatofara paye ndokuzobva ati send before and after shaving. I didn’t post wanike ndabuditswa mugroup paye hanzi we failed to meet up with the rule apa uchida matips. I then later joined the group, and sent him my privates. He called and asked if I was married, he advised me to open my legs and switch on lights. I just blocked and deleted his number. My sister told me to alert some women, come out and, you know, with the fear of being bashed paFacebook, I couldn’t, but to be honest I was terrified so much.”

***

(Hidden Identity)

“I don’t trust that guy and ndikaverenga nyaya dzake ndovhunduka and it’s true zvataurwa nahidey uya, plus anongodzidzisa zvesex chete of which marriage haimiswe nesex chete, anozivei zvemarriage muSatanist uye arikurasa maspirits evanhu, but Mwari vatsamwa akubvondorwa.” H Metro