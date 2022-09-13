skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 13 September 2022
ODINGA : I'M NOT ATTENDING
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I SLEPT WITH MY SON : WOMAN CONFESSES
A woman allegedly confessed that she had sex with her son after her husband allegedly stumbled upon her underwear in their son’s bedroom. ...
WOMAN STRIPS AT HRE SHOW : I WAS STRESSED
A GLEN View woman gave revellers a free porn show on Saturday evening when she stripped during a musical show at Werras Sports Bar. She sa...
FOUR PSMI BOSSES ARRESTED
FOUR executives at medical aid provider Premier Services Medical Investments (Pvt) Ltd (PSMI) were yesterday arrested by the Zimbabwe Republ...
UNSKILLED ZIMBAS FACE THE BOOT FROM SA
Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa without critical skills risk failing to benefit from the extended stay that has been given to...
GIVE US A BREATHER : CHAMISA PLEADS WITH PRETORIA
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called on South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) p...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment