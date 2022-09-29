NYATSIME ACTIVIST FALLS ILL IN JAIL

ONE of the detained Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nyatsime activists, Ephrage Gwavava, is seriously ill, his lawyer confirmed.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum lawyer Noble Chinhanu told NewsDay that Gwavava was suffering from complications related to diabetes.

“Nyatsime detainee falls sick in remand prison. He has been unwell because of his condition of sugar diabetes. The prison hospital has been assisting him, but he is saying his condition is not improving,” Chinhanu said.

“We have written to the officer-in-charge requesting that he be allowed private medical attention.”

Writing to Harare Remand Prison officer-in-charge Chief Superintendent Charles Nyamasoka on September 26 requesting that Gwavaya be allowed access to private medical health care, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum said: “We seek to advise that our client wishes to exercise his right to be attended to by a medical practitioner of his choice in terms of section 50 of the Constitution.

“We hereby inform you of such intention that you may kindly facilitate that he sees such a private medical practitioner as he wishes.”

Contacted for comment the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson Chief Superintendent Meya Kanyezi requested questions via email, but she did not respond to them.

Gwavava is one of 16 CCC activists, including legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole charged with public violence and are being denied bail.

As of yesterday, over 50 000 Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals had signed a petition seeking President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s intervention over their continued detention. Newsday