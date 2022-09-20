NORWEGIAN FIRM WINS ZIMRA TENDER : LOCAL FIRMS CRY FOUL

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has reportedly awarded a US$4,6 million tender for the supply, delivery and installation of a fiscalisation back-end system to Norwegian firm, Norway Registers Development (NRD) ahead of local bidders.
One of the losing local bidders told NewsDay that the
tender was shrouded in secrecy, and also claimed that locals were sidelined
despite having proven that they had the capacity to deliver the same equipment
in and around the African region.
Zimra, however, told NewsDay that the authority was still
hunting for a suitable supplier.
In response to questions from NewsDay, Zimra said: “We take
note of your inquiry and wish to advise you that the information you are
requesting us to release is confidential. Suffice it to say, the process of
procuring a suitable supplier is still underway and we will advise the public
once all due diligence has been completed and a supplier has been engaged.”
Efforts to get a comment from the Procurement Regulatory
Authority of Zimbabwe were fruitless.
Zimra describes fiscalisation as the capturing of tax data
or information on sales using fiscal gadgets.
As businesses record their tax data and sales, the
information is concurrently transmitted to the Zimra server and the data
captured cannot be altered.
Zimbabwe tax authorities and Treasury have previously
hailed fiscalisation for increasing tax collection and improving compliance.
Contacted for comment, NRD group chief marketing officer
Jurate Venskeviciute-Buciene said: “Thank you so much for your e-mail and
questions. I will check on the details with my colleagues and will be back with
the answers by tomorrow.”
NRD Companies is a global information technology and
consulting group of companies specialising in governance and economic digital
infrastructural development. It is headquartered in Norway.
“Since our inception in 1995, we have built more than 150
state-of-the-art registries and information systems, and we have delivered
other projects of all imaginable types across four continents and more than
fifty countries worldwide. Over the years, we have expanded our offerings so as
to secure maximum efficiency of the ecosystems we build, with solutions and
services such as digital signature, digital platforms for the financial and
retail sectors, information distribution, and other economic digital infrastructure
solutions,” the company wrote on its website.
Its home markets are the Nordics and Baltics, as well as
the frontier markets of sub-Saharan Africa and South/Southeast Asia, with
strategic growth focused in the related areas of digital platforms for State
revenue collection, banking, digital licensing and digital documentation.
It has a number of units including a legal consulting unit,
NRD East African, NRD Rwanda and NRD Systems. Newsday
