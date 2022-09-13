NO AUTOMATIC BONUSES FOR CHEFS : GOVT

GOVERNMENT has directed that there will not be automatic bonus payments for senior civil servants, but they will only receive the 13th cheque depending on their work output in line with performance-based contracts which they signed earlier in the year.
Government last year introduced performance-based contracts
for Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other heads of public entities
including local authorities’ chief executive officers and town clerks to
promote accountability to taxpayers.
Public officials signed performance-based contracts to
ensure that they meet set targets as they are expected to drive President
Mnangagwa’s vision of transforming the country into an upper middle-income
economy by 2030.
Government normally awards the 13th cheque in November.
Addressing educationists from Matabeleland region during a
dissemination workshop on the Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP) 2021-2025
and Education Amendment Act in Bulawayo on Friday, Primary and Secondary
Education Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela said Government was serious
in ensuring that public servants deliver on their mandate.
ESSP speaks to policies that are going to guide the
education sector until 2025 in sync with the National Development Strategy 1
(NDS1).
The meeting was attended by educators including provincial
education directors, district schools’ inspectors, school development committee
chairperson, teachers’ unions as they unpacked developments in the education
sector.
Mrs Thabela said all senior civil servants will have to
justify why they have to be paid bonuses considering the performance contracts
that they signed.
“Only yesterday (Thursday) we received notification [from
the employer) that beginning 2022 everyone, director and above will not get
bonus automatically. If you are a director or grade above, you are going to be
assessed according to your performance and be given a performance bonus if you
deserve it,” said Mrs Thabela.
She said according to the Government circular senior
employees who have failed to meet targets will not be paid bonuses.
“If you don’t meet the targets which you set yourself with
your supervisor which met the minimum expectations then you might have to go
and tell your children this year that there is no bonus starting with your
Permanent Secretary. So, the only people who are safe are those who said they re
a deputy director or acting deputy director,” she said.
Mrs Thabela said the education sector has a responsibility
to equip pupils with skills to face societal challenges beyond the classroom.
She said in doing so no child should be left behind as
education should help nurture all the pupils’ talents.
“The nation looks upon us to make sure that we develop all
its children in a way that guarantees it of a positive future. So, each school
is therefore, expected to make sure that each child or each adult who walks
into those gates gets an education product that guarantees they are going to
get their fullest potential in the area in which they are most capable,” she
said.
“Our job is to make sure that we fully understand each
learner, their aptitudes, their flairs, their abilities and to develop those
abilities fully.”
Mrs Thabela said days are gone when teachers would say that
“Ngihamba labahambayo” and neglecting the disadvantaged learners.
“Now, all children have a destiny and our role is to help
them reach that destiny by being a catalyst that helps to get them there. The
ESSP defines what we say we are going to do as an education sector,” said Mrs
Thabela. Chronicle
