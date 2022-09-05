NEW BULILIMA COUNCILLOR : I'M UP FOR IT



The newly elected ward 16 Councillor in Bulilima, Makhadi Moyo says she is ready to roll her sleeves up and work to improve service delivery in her ward.

Makhadi Moyo who is under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) garnered 131 votes, 18 votes more than ZANU-PF’s Jane Moyo while Hitman Ncube of ZAPU could only manage 34 votes.

Speaking to CITE, Makhadi said she is ready to work with the villagers.

“I am very happy about winning and I realised that villagers are expecting to see change through me,” said Moyo.

She said she is going to address water challenges and poor network connectivity.

Moyo also said her victory will galvanise young people in the area to participate in electoral processes.

“The youth in our area do not participate in electoral processes but when they saw me campaigning, they were inspired and due to the fact that they were not registered, they could not participate in these by-elections. I saw that they were now willing to vote, so I am hoping they will register to vote in the 2023 elections,” she said.

CCC also won in ward 1 where Ephraim Moyo got 385 votes while his closest challenger was Kossam Ndlovu of ZANU-PF who had 315 votes, while Dalton Moyo of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) settled for 12 votes and Lingiwe Nyoni of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) only managed a paltry 7 votes. CITE