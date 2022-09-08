MUKURU ARMED ROBBERS DRAGGED TO COURT

FIVE suspects, who are part of a nine-member gang that pounced on a Mukuru outlet in Gokwe and got away with cash and cellphones among other valuables in a daring raid, have been arraigned on robbery charges.
Alpha Hove (20), Maxwell Moyo (25), Shepherd Chapanda (20)
all from Kadoma, Viwe Mashiyi (33) from Harare and Aaron Mavhengere of Gokwe
North were arrested by alert detectives with the assistance of the members of
public.
The robbers reportedly got away with US$2 500 and $20 500
from the Mukuru outlet at Nembudziya Business Centre and US$120 and cellphones
from Mutora Pharmacy.
Police are still hunting for the remaining four gangsters
who managed to escape during the melee. Magistrate Mr Hillary Ndlovu remanded
the gang to today for further remand.
According to papers before the court, on 30 August around
4PM, the gang pounced on Mukuru outlet at Nembudziya Business Centre in Gokwe
North while armed with unregistered pistols, knives and catapults among other
weapons.
“One of the accused persons produced a pistol and pointed
it at Phineas Nisbet Sibanda who was manning the outlet demanding cash. One of
the suspects drew a knife and stabbed Sibanda before they took US$2 500, ZW$20
500 and cellphones,” read court papers.
Upon realising that police detectives were parked outside
and monitoring them the accused opened fire, injuring one of the officers.
As the others were exchanging fire with police details, one
of the accused armed with a pistol, proceeded to Mutora Pharmacy and aimed a
pistol at one Doctor Mutero demanding cash before he forcibly took US$120 and
cellphones.
Some of the accused sped off in a getaway vehicle while
some were apprehended by the detectives with the assistance of members of the public.
Mr Malvern Nzombe represented the State.
Chronicle
