MUGABE MEMORIAL BLOCKED

In a first, police have blocked an all night memorial gala in honour of the late President Robert Mugabe.

The gala set for Highfield in Harare yesterday was organised by the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Legacy Movement.

Mugabe passed away a bitter man in September 2019 after he was removed from power in a military coup.

In remembrance of the country’s long serving leader, former Zanu-PF youth league leader Jim Kunaka had written to police on September 12 seeking permission to hold a Mugabe memorial gala.

In response, Officer Commanding Police Harare South District, Chief Superintendent, M Majojo, said the gala has not been approved.

“Reference is made to your letter dated 12 September 2022… In the letter, you notified to hold a Robert Gabriel Mugabe memorial gala at Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfield, and Harare from the 17th to the 18th of September 2022 from 1700 to 0600 hours,” reads the letter

“May you be advised that the notice to hold a Robert Gabriel Mugabe memorial gala is not approved.”

Majojo did not give the reasons for blocking the gala.

Ironically, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was celebrating his birthday last week having turned 80 on Thursday.

During Mugabe’s days, all manner of celebrations were held in his name. Millions of dollars were blown during the celebrations despite a sea of poverty in the country. CITE