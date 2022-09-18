MUGABE MEMORIAL BLOCKED

In a first, police have blocked an all night memorial gala in honour of the late President Robert Mugabe.
The gala set for Highfield in Harare yesterday was
organised by the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Legacy Movement.
Mugabe passed away a bitter man in September 2019 after he
was removed from power in a military coup.
In remembrance of the country’s long serving leader, former
Zanu-PF youth league leader Jim Kunaka had written to police on September 12
seeking permission to hold a Mugabe memorial gala.
In response, Officer Commanding Police Harare South
District, Chief Superintendent, M Majojo, said the gala has not been approved.
“Reference is made to your letter dated 12 September 2022…
In the letter, you notified to hold a Robert Gabriel Mugabe memorial gala at
Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfield, and Harare from the 17th to the 18th of September
2022 from 1700 to 0600 hours,” reads the letter
“May you be advised that the notice to hold a Robert
Gabriel Mugabe memorial gala is not approved.”
Majojo did not give the reasons for blocking the gala.
Ironically, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was celebrating
his birthday last week having turned 80 on Thursday.
During Mugabe’s days, all manner of celebrations were held
in his name. Millions of dollars were blown during the celebrations despite a
sea of poverty in the country. CITE
