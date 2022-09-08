MTHULI BLOWS SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has blown his July $929 billion budget, NewsDay can reveal.
On Wednesday, while presenting the Finance Bill, Ncube
requested permission from the Senate to spend $851 billion more on his recently
approved July supplementary budget citing rising inflation.
Barely two months after proposing the $929 billion supplementary
budget, Ncube has already run out of the money.
Ncube’s supplementary budget, approved last week in
Parliament, pushed expenditure projections for 2022 to $1,9 trillion largely
due to employment costs as the civil servants demand a living wage.
The new proposal puts Ncube’s 2022 budget demands at $2,8
trillion.
Zimbabwe is suffering an economic meltdown, characterised
by rising inflation, a weakening local currency as well as foreign currency
shortages due to, among other factors, a crisis of confidence emanating from a
long history of policy inconsistency and currency instability.
“Due to the inflationary pressures that are upon this
economy, mainly driven by external and some internal factors linked to the
exchange rate, we are now collecting more revenue than anticipated, but also
our expenses as government have gone up again commensurately with the same
inflation,” he said.
“They have gone up to a point where there is a need for us
to come before this House and seek permission to spend the extra revenue to
meet the extra expenses. I am, therefore, coming before this House to request
that this House allows us to spend an extra $851 billion.
“These resources are mainly targeted at the social aspects
of our public expenditure protecting the vulnerable but also to support our
hard-working civil servants. Fifty-three percent of the budget, in fact, will
be targeted towards public sector wages, including pensions, including those
who are in this august House.”
Ncube said some of the resources would be spent on
agriculture under the inputs programme which supports the vulnerable, some of
the money would be spent on completing important infrastructural projects.
“All this is necessary for the government to achieve its
goals, all which are enshrined in our National Development Strategy 1 overall,
but were in the budget in the first place. We need to achieve those targets. We
are now making extra resources available to meet the extra expenses on the back
of the extra revenue,” Ncube added.
In her 2020 annual report, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri
exposed how Ncube unconstitutionally transferred over $100 billion to line
ministries without parliamentary approval, taking advantage of poor accounting
systems at Treasury. Newsday
