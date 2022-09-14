MPHOKO'S SON GETS BAIL

FORMER Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela, has been granted $15 000 bail by the Bulawayo High Court after staying a week in remand prison for allegedly raping a minor.

Judge Martin Makonese granted Mphoko bail on Tuesday following an application through his lawyer Thabekhulu Dube.

Dube confirmed the developments yesterday saying Mphoko was also ordered to surrender his passport and title deeds for his house.

He is also supposed to reside at his stated address until the matter is concluded.

He was remanded to tomorrow for routine remand.

Mphoko (44) is facing charges of raping his 12-year-old niece and escaping from police custody.

Mphoko, who is facing three counts of rape, appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira.

Allegations are that sometime between July and August this year, Mphoko raped the girl three times in Bulawayo’s Hillside suburb. Newsday