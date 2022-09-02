MPHOKO'S SON CHARGED WITH RAPING GIRL (12), DENIED BAIL

SIQOKOQELA Mphoko (44), son of the former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, is facing charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and for escaping from police custody.

Mphoko, who is facing three counts of rape, was remanded in custody to September 15 by regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira.

Allegations are that sometime between July and August this year, Mphoko raped the girl three times in Hillside in Bulawayo.

Mr Khuphe said a medical examination was conducted and a report will be produced in court as evidence.

The court also heard that on Tuesday at around 4.30pm at ZRP Hillside charge office, Mphoko was arrested and brought to the charge office for a crime of rape by Assistant Inspector Admire Donha.

While in the charge office he was booked for detention under ZRP Hillside detention book reference number 284/22 and he had signed for his belongings for detention.

“The accused person requested to get his medication from his motor vehicle which was parked outside the police station. The accused person was escorted by Constable Chimuka to his motor vehicle, he however jumped into his vehicle and sped off to unknown destination,” said Mr Khuphe

Mphoko was represented by Mr Thabekhulu Dube of Ncube and Partners Legal Practitioners.

On Wednesday morning, Mphoko posted online through a video on Ezra Tshisa Sibanda’s Facebook page saying he was handing himself over to police after running away.

“Good morning to everybody, my name is Siqokoqela Mphoko. A praying man, a God-Fearing man and a family man. Today… Yesterday actually, I was called to the Hillside Police Station and a rape charge laid against me. No investigations were done, but that’s still fine.

“Yesterday, I ran away from the police station because I felt that there was no fairness in my case. I felt that things were not done properly and I felt that there was a hand behind it that is not Government.” Herald