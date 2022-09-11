MISS ZIMBABWE PAGEANT DISAPPOINTS



NOT everything goes according to plan. This sums up the inaugural Miss Zimbabwe Queen (MZQ) held at Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday.

With all the hype and publicity that had been created, many followers of pageantry were left disappointed as the execution “failed” to go according to script.

The brainchild of former Miss Zimbabwe Tendai Bongani Hunda and fellow beauty queen Hilda Mabu, the pageant was scheduled to start at 6pm and from that time up to 10pm, there was neither music nor emcee.

It was completely silent as if people were in a fancy library.

One could tell that the organisers had resources, but confusion could be seen all over the place.

Setting up of the VVIP tables and stage was still being done and guests were moved from seat to seat and table to table. It was embarrassing.

Also, the sound crew began testing the microphones when all the guests were seated.

As if that was not enough, the highly publicised red carpet event that was supposed to start at 6pm flunked, and in trying to make up for the mess, there was a photoshoot instead.

People were dressed for the occasion and looked flawless.

A lot of improvements need to be done in terms of time management and general organisation of the pageant as most guests left before the crowning ceremony due to fatigue.

As they say experience is the best teacher, Hunda in her address acknowledged and admitted that there were a lot of hiccups and promised to do better at the next edition.

She noted that their aim going forward was to attract the same followership as that of neighbouring, South African pageants.

Back to the business of the night on the ramp, it was a tight contest as a bevy of 12 beauties drawn from the country’s 10 provinces battled it out for the Miss Zimbabwe Queen 2022 crown into the wee hours of Sunday.

All the way from Masvingo, 25-year-old Charlotte Muziri came and conquered as she shrugged off a challenge from 11 other girls to be crowned the inaugural Miss Zimbabwe Queen.

For being crowned the Queen, Muziri’s winning package included a vehicle (Volkswagen Polo), a make-up kit and a Cape Town holiday ticket.

Twenty-six-year-old Gina Mutemeri from Harare and Bulawayo’s Stacy Hassam (27) were crowned the first and second princesses, respectively.

The three queens satisfied the judges panel that comprised Miss Zimbabwe (1980) Shirley Munyanyiwa Chingoka, former Miss Universe Zimbabwe (1996) Langa Sibanda, Miss Zimbabwe 2007, Caroline Marufu, former Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Lisa Morgan.

Also, part of the judges was reigning Miss World Zimbabwe Belinda Potts, former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma while Zari Hassan was the guest judge.

For the models evening wear-catwalk, urban groover Trevor Dongo performed his classic Shaina song for the first six and the cherry on top was contemporary singer Jah Prayzah performing Nyeredzi for the last six contestants as they gracefully walked the ramp with energy, posture and smiles.

For the models’ glamorous and creative looks, a number of Zimbabwean designers had to collaborate.

The designers who put in great work include Ishmael Tsakatsa, who was responsible for the evening and cultural wear, Tapfumanei Munenge designed evening wear and Abiot Malawa, who dressed all the models for the primer.

The guest of honour Information and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa applauded Hunda and Mabu for hosting such an event saying it empowers young women.

“It (pageant) pushes women to have a positive self-image which builds their confidence and develops social skills which will put them at an advantage as they go around scouting for opportunities,” she noted.

Mutsvangwa added that modelling was big business across the world where many young women were earning billions of dollars through endorsements and advertisements.

Nevertheless, away from all the troubles that rocked the pageant, as first timers Hunda and Mabu however, managed to show and prove that they have incredible potential.

Of course, things didn’t go as planned, however, the organisers must be commended for the choice of entertainers that included dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall.

The Kanjiva hitmaker, who was the first act of the night brought a little bit of liveliness to the house after four hours of boredom.

As expected, Jah Prayzah delivered a flawless act that even got Mutsvangwa on the dance floor.

The pageant was hosted by former famous model Brita Maselethulini and veteran media personality Tich Mataz.

Hopefully, Hunda and Mabu will deliver a bigger and better MZQ second edition. Newsday