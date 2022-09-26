MIKE CHIMOMBE ARRESTED OVER US$16 900 STAND DEAL



ECONOMIC Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe has been arrested on allegations of defrauding a stand buyer of US$16 900, having been allegedly implicated in a deal that has already seen his two other associates arrested and now awaiting trial.

Chimombe, a prominent busiessman and socialite who is also a former Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president, was arrested yesterday morning at his plush Borrowdale Brooke house in Harare and is expected to appear in court today.

Two others, Steven Chimombe and Hermysh Katsande, were arrested in July on the same charges.

They are now on remand awaiting trial and it is likely that Chimombe will be joining them in the dock.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the three are accused of selling a Tynwald residential stand to Mr Brian Marungamise, although the land belonged to someone else.

He said Mr Marungamise paid US$16 900 to the trio, but when he wanted to develop the property, someone came and claimed ownership of the land.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Mr Marungamise approached the three and wanted the whole matter sorted out.

It is alleged that Mr Marungamise was then allocated another stand in the same area, but once again another person claimed ownership of that same land.

In a third attempt to give Mr Marungamise a stand worth what he had paid, he was allocated a residential stand in Waterfalls. But yet again another person claimed ownership. At this stage Mr Marungamise went to the police and made a report at Harare Central Police Station.

After checking out the report, police then arrested Steven Chimombe and Katsande two months ago.

Following further investigations, police decided to arrest Mike Chimombe.

The total prejudice is US$16 900 and so far none of this money has been recovered. Herald

