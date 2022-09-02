MARRIED MAN SLEEPS WITH HOOKER, BLEEDS NON-STOP

A married truck driver has been bleeding profusely since Monday morning when he got intimate with a Mutare sex worker he had hired for her services.
After turning a room at a local lodge into a love nest, Mr
Evan Nyikadzino started bleeding from his male organ.
Word has it that the 30-year-old sex worker, Ms Linda
Mungayi, had to fetch a 10-litre container so that Mr Nyikadzino’s blood would
not ‘flood’ the floor.
Witnesses estimated that Mr Nyikadzino lost litres of
blood.
An internet search revealed that the amount of blood
circulating within an individual depends on their size and weight, but the
average human adult has nearly 5 litres of circulating blood.
When The Manica Post arrived at the lodge a few hours
later, guests were evidently shocked.
In an interview, Ms Mungayi said she was traumatised by the
incident.
Ms Mungayi revealed that Mr Nyikadzino, a truck driver for
a Harare-based company, hooked up with her at a local nightclub in the early
hours of Monday.
The couple proceeded to book a room at a local lodge (name
supplied) in the central business district.
“He thought I had not realised that he had removed the
protection during our first sexual encounter. When he tried to put on another
condom, he started saying there was something inside it.
“When he removed it, blood started oozing from his male
organ. The blood would not stop coming out, even after we tried blocking it
with a cloth. He spoilt the blankets and the bed and I had to look for a
bucket,” said Ms Mungayi.
She said Mr Nyikadzino tried to run to his truck which was
parked along Beira Road.
However, Ms Mungayi would not let him go as she wanted him
to clean the room first.
The two’s commotion drew the attention of other guests and
they called the police.
“When the police arrived, they instructed us to go to the
hospital as Nyikadzino was still bleeding, but he refused.
“We then drove to a prophet in Dangamvura where I was
cleared of any wrongdoing. The prophet told us that Nyikadzino had been ‘fixed’
by one of his girlfriends for ditching her,” Ms Mungayi said.
She added: “I do not want to talk about that issue because
I am still traumatised. You are making me relive the horror and if I keep
talking about it I might not recover,” she said.
When contacted for comment on Tuesday, Mr Nyikadzino said
he was still bleeding from his male organ.
He said he had consulted a faith healer who had promised to
stop the bleeding.
“When I left Mutare, the blood had stopped but when I got
to Nyazura, the ordeal started again. I had to stuff tissue paper in my
underwear so that the blood would not spoil the truck.
“I am still trying to figure out what’s causing this as I
have never experienced it before. I am not ruling out foul play from Linda (Ms
Mungayi) or the other lady I am dating. My girlfriend said if I ever cheated on
her she would make sure that I regret my actions. She is so possessive and does
not allow me to sleep with anyone else,” said Mr Nyikadzino.
Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed that police attended the scene but could
not shed more light on the issue.
Physician, Dr Stern Chisiyiwa said when a man bleeds from
his urethra when he is not ejaculating or urinating, it signifies that he has
an underlying medical condition that needs to be checked.
“The urethra is the tube that drains urine from the
bladder. In males, the urethra ends at the urethral opening at the tip of the
penis. Bleeding from the urethra when not urinating or ejaculating could
indicate either an injury to the urethra or an injury to one of the veins in
the penis.
“Several conditions can cause bleeding from the penis, with
a urinary tract infection being one of the most common.
Various infections and ruptured blood vessels can also
cause bleeding from the penis or for blood to appear in a man’s urine,” said Dr
Chisiyiwa.
He went on to explain that blood in the urine is a symptom
of many common problems in males, including urinary tract infections, kidney
problems, bladder issues or prostate cancer.
“Various problems can cause this leakage,” explained Dr
Chisiyiwa.
However, Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers’ Association
(Zinatha) president, Mr George Kandiero believes that Mr Nyikadzino needs
urgent exorcism.
“Time is running out for Nyikadzino as his condition may
deteriorate. If he suspects that his girlfriend fixed him, a mere apology to
her will not help. He needs immediate help, otherwise he will die from losing
blood.
“Reversal of such curses is quite difficult but possible.
Curses of this nature usually happen if the man or the woman in question is
married or is in a committed relationship with someone else,” said Mr Kandiero. Manica Post
