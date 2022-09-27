MARRIED MAN DATES NEIGHBOUR'S WIFE, FINED THREE BEASTS

A DOMBOSHAVA married man has been fined three beasts for dating his neighbour’s wife.

Maxwell Matyukira (52) was hauled before Chief Chinamhora’s traditional court on Saturday for having an affair with Nomatter Nhongo (24).

She is legally married to Efficient Masiyambiri (25) of Zvakatanga Sekuseka Housing Cooperative.

Matyukira is said to have bought a Gtel cellphone, as a love token, for Nhongo.

All this has been happening while Masiyambiri was away from his home working in Kwekwe.

When Masiyambiri came back home, he enquired about the cellphone and he was told that Matyukira was the one who bought it for her. He became suspicious of the neighbour’s kindness towards his wife.

He then conducted his investigations leading Matyukira to admit the shenanigans with Nhongo.

Matyukira further admitted that they had sexual intercourse once, in the bush.

This was in contrast to Nhongo’s testimony that they had sex countless times in the bush.

“I fell in love with this woman unaware that she was married.

“I only had sex with her once,” said Matyukira.

The chief ruled that Matyukira must pay three beasts not later than October 15.

The court valued each cow at US$ 400. H Metro