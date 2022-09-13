MAN'S MERC STOLEN AT SPORTS CLUB

A Harare man lost his Mercedes Benz vehicle to a car thief after he had parked it at a sports club in the city.

Police have since arrested Takudzwa Nenzou (31) in connection with the case.

Nenzou allegedly stole the vehicle at Old Hararians Sports Club at around 10 pm.

Follow-ups were made and he was arrested after parking the vehicle at his house in Mabelreign.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Takudzwa Nenzou aged 31 in connection with a case of theft involving a Mercedes Benz vehicle registration number AEQ 7545 which occurred at Old Hararians Sports Club on September 10, 2022 at about 2200 hours.

“Police recovered the stolen vehicle at the suspect’s house in Mabelreign, Harare,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police is investigating a robbery case in which a Bulawayo businessman (34) was attacked by three robbers at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Robert Mugabe Road on September 9, 2022 at around 11.50 pm.

The robbers pounced on the complainant, who had parked his vehicle outside his residence. They flashed him in the eyes with a torch while threatening to assault him with an unknown object before stealing US$13 000 and two Samsung cellphones. Herald