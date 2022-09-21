MAN RUNS OVER WIFE

A Bulawayo man faces murder charges after he allegedly ran over his wife with a truck during a domestic dispute, police have reported.

Tendai Tigere Gondo (29) was arrested over the death of his wife, Sanele Ndlovu (21) along Chaplain Road in Kumalo last Friday.

After the incident, Gondo is reported to have stage-managed a hit and run accident and made a false report to ZRP Bulawayo traffic.

Meanwhile, police in Mutoko are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a prisoner, Tinashe Rupiya (22) who escaped from lawful custody yesterday.

Rupiya was serving a 14-month sentence for unlawful entry into premises.

Anyone with information on Rupiya’s whereabouts should contact ZRP Murewa operations on (06521) 22777, the police national complaints desk on 0242703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or any nearest Police Station.