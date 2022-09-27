MAN OPENS FIRE IN A BAR, REMANDED IN CUSTODY



A CITY of Harare employee landed in the dock yesterday after he allegedly shot a patron at a Warren Park bar after a misunderstanding.

Leonard Dahwa (54) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere, who remanded him in custody to October 12, for routine remand.

The court heard that on Wednesday, at around 1230am, the complainant was drinking beer at Nyangani Night Club in Warren Park 1.

He then had a misunderstanding with Dahwa, who was also in the same bar.

Dahwa allegedly went to his car, a Mitsubishi Colt (registration number ABA 3948 blue and silver in colour) where he took his licenced pistol with serial number 215RP13589.

He fired three shots towards the complainant and shot him on the neck and on his cheek.

After that, he went to his car and drove away.

The complainant is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he is receiving treatment.