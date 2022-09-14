MAKANDIWA BIGS UP ED

Zimbabweans should appreciate and speak positively about all the infrastructure development being undertaken by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, United Family International Church leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa said on Sunday.
He was addressing congregants at the Chitungwiza Basilica
where Zanu PF national Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha and his wife had
visited.
Cde Bimha’s presence at the church followed an instruction
by President Mnangagwa during his visit to the church during the Easter Holiday
that he was supposed to frequently visit UFIC.
In his address, Prophet Makandiwa told congregants that it
was high time citizens started marketing their country globally by sharing and
appreciating the good developments being undertaken by the Government.
“You highlighted something which is very crucial, Dr Bimha
that we have managed to stretch as a nation in terms of development,” he said.
“However, not much is being said concerning the
developments taking place and we are behind in terms of marketing ourselves
globally. There is a lot that has to be known about us.”
Prophet Makandiwa urged people to stop investing their
energies on complaining, but to open their eyes and see the good things being
done by the Government. While a country could be birthed in one day, it could
not develop in a day.
Although there are other things that still need to be
addressed, the Government has made a lot of notable developments from dam and
road construction and airport expansion, among other things, said Prophet
Makandiwa.
He called upon the church to pray for Zimbabweans so they
can begin to appreciate what the Second Republic is doing.
“As men of God, we need to deal with the cloud that hovers
around this country because if it is not removed, the citizens will remain
under that cloud. There is need for prayer to be raised so that people can
begin to appreciate good things,” said Prophet Makandiwa.
Further, it was the duty of the church to pray and support
national leadership, especially since they have been acting upon some of the
national prophecies he gave in the past.
In his remarks, Cde Bimha said the Second Republic was
emphasising economic development and that there was a lot that the nation could
take pride in.
He implored Prophet Makandiwa and his ministry as well as
other churches to continue praying for peace and unity in the country as it
draws closer to the harmonised elections expected next year.
“Unity is what we seek from Prophet Makandiwa and your
church, and we ask you to pray for us. It is through your prayers that we are
still living in peace. Other countries have wars every time.
“Peace does not just come, it’s through your prayers. You
might pray silently without making any noise about it, but we know that you
pray for this country Prophet Makandiwa,” said Cde Bimha.
The Government, added Cde Bimha, values the role of the
churches in the country, hence the decision to have the constitution recognise
freedom of worship.
Cde Bimha urged congregants to participate in the
developmental programmes being undertaken by the Government in different
sectors as the economy for the achievement of President Mnangagwa’s mantra of
leaving no one and no place behind.
Despite battling with sanctions imposed upon us, we are
still forging ahead. What we have as a nation are our resources, so let us
unlock those resources. As individuals, take this opportunity to be in
agriculture, mining, and other areas as it not only benefits your family, but
the nation at large.
“President Mnangagwa pledges to support you in the business
that you do as a ministry. He is looking at inclusive development leaving no
place behind and on one behind regardless of political affiliation. Therefore,
let’s walk together and develop our nation because we are all Zimbabweans.” Herald
