skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 12 September 2022
MAI SOROBHI DIES
Monday, September 12, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
SIKHALA POISONING : PRISON GUARDS IMPLICATED
JOB Sikhala’s aide, Freddy Masarirevhu, has implicated Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison officials in the alleged poisoning of the incarcera...
I SLEPT WITH MY SON : WOMAN CONFESSES
A woman allegedly confessed that she had sex with her son after her husband allegedly stumbled upon her underwear in their son’s bedroom. ...
TINASHE IS A PROFESSIONAL CRIMINAL : MAI TT
HELL hath no fury like Mai TT when she gets angry. Especially, when the person tormenting her happens to be someone she wedded, under a bl...
COPS BAN CCC CONVENTION
FOUR PSMI BOSSES ARRESTED
FOUR executives at medical aid provider Premier Services Medical Investments (Pvt) Ltd (PSMI) were yesterday arrested by the Zimbabwe Republ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment