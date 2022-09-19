MAHERE ARREST WARRANT CANCELLED

Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere has cancelled the warrant of arrest for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere.
The warrant was issued after Mahere skipped a court
hearing.
This was despite the fact that the court had released the
passport to allow her attend a Presidential Centre for Wen Development
strategic review meeting with former Liberia president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in
New York, United States of America.
Mahere appeared at the Harare magistrate’s court to have
the warrant cancelled.
Her lawyer, Chris Mhike told the court that Mahere arrived
on September 17, a day after the warrant was issued. Newsday
