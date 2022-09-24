MADZIBABA CONVICTED OF SMUGGLING US$10K

Self-styled Johane Masowe eChishanu apostolic church prophet and leader Lazarus Simbarashe Nengomasha, known as Madzibaba Simba, was yesterday fined $200 000 (or six months) after being convicted of trying to smuggle more than US$10 000 to South Africa through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in 2020.
He also sees his US$8 890 seized as being over the legal
limit of US$2000 permitted to travellers being forfeited to the State.
Madzibaba Simba was tried with former police chief
inspector Pedzisai Hali on smuggling charges before regional magistrate Mrs Vongai
Guwuriro who fined them each $200 000 and ordered the US$8 890 to be forfeited
to the State. Hali is already in jail serving an effective 14 months after
being previously found guilty of criminal abuse of office for his part in the
smuggling attempt.
Madzibaba Simba and Hali were convicted of smuggling after
full trial.
On November 6, 2020 at around 6am Madzibaba Simba and Hali
went to RGM International Airport where Simba was to fly to South Africa.
Hali produced his airport pass to appear as if he was
escorting Madzibaba Simba as a VIP. An alert officer of the Civil Aviation
Authority of Zimbabwe stopped the two and asked Madzibaba Simba to produce his
diplomatic passport.
As he did not have one the official advised them to use the
ordinary exit, which required them to declare their valuables.
It was then discovered that Madzibaba Simba had US$10 890
plus R2 920, which he wanted to smuggle to South Africa. The money was then
seized by Zimra leaving him with US$2 000, the maximum a traveller is allowed
to take out of the country in cash. Madzibaba Simba and Hali were arrested and
taken to court charged with smuggling.
Hali is also serving a effective 14-month-jail term after
he was convicted of criminal abuse of office for trying to assist Simba get
through the airport without going through the currency and other checks.
He was initially jailed for 24 months when he appeared
before magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna, who set aside 10 months of the sentence on
condition that he will not commit a similar offence within the next five years
Herald
