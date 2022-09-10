LATVIAN NABBED WITH 8,7KG OF HEROIN AT RG AIRPORT

A 27-year-old Latvian was arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Thursday trying to smuggle about 8,7kg of heroin to India.

Vitalijs Kudrjasovs was arrested after his luggage was intercepted when x-ray scanning machines at the airport picked something odd and security agents then searched the luggage and discovered that Kudrjasovs had concealed the heroin, an exceptionally dangerous narcotic.

In the past, drug cartels thought Zimbabwe was a useful transit point for smuggling dangerous drugs, but the upgrade of airport security has now made this a very dubious strategy.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On September 8, 2022, police in Harare arrested Vitalijs Kudrjasovs aged 27, a Lativian national who was found in possession of 8,7 kg of heroin at RGM International Airport,” he said.

“The suspect, who intended to travel to India, was apprehended after his luggage, which he had checked in, was intercepted at the ground zero x-ray scanning machines.”

Kudrjasovs is expected to appear in court soon.

Last year, a 22-year-old man from Sao Paulo, Brazil was busted trying to smuggle cocaine through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Guilherme Sodre Da Salvia was arrested in April last year upon landing at the airport aboard an Ethiopian Airways with the cocaine stashed in a jacket.

Salvia appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court answering to charges of smuggling 4,3kg of cocaine into the country with an estimated street value of more than $36 million.

He was charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

This came barely a week after another Brazilian national was busted smuggling cocaine into the country.

Karoline Silva Mafra, of Santa Catarina, was allegedly found in possession of 230 grams of cocaine worth $1 932 000.

The 23-year-old Brazilian then appeared in court along with two locals, Patience Murinda (32) and Siegfried Sibuzisi Ndlovu both of Kuwadzana Extension in Harare facing similar charges.

In an effort to stop drug trafficking and drug abuse, the CID drugs and narcotics squad is now always on high alert and working tirelessly to reduce drug supply through raids at the ports of entry and on haulage trucks transporting the drugs. Herald