LATVIAN NABBED WITH 8,7KG OF HEROIN AT RG AIRPORT

Vitalijs Kudrjasovs was arrested after his luggage was
intercepted when x-ray scanning machines at the airport picked something odd
and security agents then searched the luggage and discovered that Kudrjasovs
had concealed the heroin, an exceptionally dangerous narcotic.
In the past, drug cartels thought Zimbabwe was a useful
transit point for smuggling dangerous drugs, but the upgrade of airport
security has now made this a very dubious strategy.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
“On September 8, 2022, police in Harare arrested Vitalijs
Kudrjasovs aged 27, a Lativian national who was found in possession of 8,7 kg
of heroin at RGM International Airport,” he said.
“The suspect, who intended to travel to India, was
apprehended after his luggage, which he had checked in, was intercepted at the
ground zero x-ray scanning machines.”
Kudrjasovs is expected to appear in court soon.
Last year, a 22-year-old man from Sao Paulo, Brazil was
busted trying to smuggle cocaine through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International
Airport.
Guilherme Sodre Da Salvia was arrested in April last year
upon landing at the airport aboard an Ethiopian Airways with the cocaine
stashed in a jacket.
Salvia appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court answering
to charges of smuggling 4,3kg of cocaine into the country with an estimated
street value of more than $36 million.
He was charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.
This came barely a week after another Brazilian national
was busted smuggling cocaine into the country.
Karoline Silva Mafra, of Santa Catarina, was allegedly
found in possession of 230 grams of cocaine worth $1 932 000.
The 23-year-old Brazilian then appeared in court along with
two locals, Patience Murinda (32) and Siegfried Sibuzisi Ndlovu both of
Kuwadzana Extension in Harare facing similar charges.
In an effort to stop drug trafficking and drug abuse, the
CID drugs and narcotics squad is now always on high alert and working
tirelessly to reduce drug supply through raids at the ports of entry and on
haulage trucks transporting the drugs. Herald
