KASAMBA FONDLES COP ON STAGE

ORCHESTRA Mberikwazvo band member Jonas Kasamba had to be pulled away by his colleagues as he fondled a female ZRP Band member at a hotel last Thursday.
Selemane “Majuice” Mpochi, Kasamba’s co-dancer, pulled the
chanter away from the ZRP Band member.
The incident happened in full view of senior police
officers.
Kasamba, Majuice and Zaka Zaka performed with the ZRP Band
at a fundraising dinner organised by the Ruwa community to build a police
station for the suburb.
Alick Macheso was absent from the show.
“Aah, aaah, no that is too much zvakwana mudhara,” Majuice
was heard saying as guests were taking pictures using their cellphones.
The Ruwa community, working closely with Chief Inspector
Anna Chota, has been partnering the police in fighting crime such as armed
robberies and stock theft.
Ruwa’s captains of industry, church leaders, farmers and
teachers were part of the guests at the fund-raising dinner.
Officer Commanding Harare province, Commissioner Wonder
Tembo, attended.
“Modern policing does not separate community and police
officers,” said Comm Tembo.
“We thank the Ruwa community for working hand-in-hand with
police in fighting crime.
“Such partnership will see a crime-free society that will
create an environment for business investment and peace.
“I would like to commend Chief Inspector Chota for teaming
up with the community in this project,” he said. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment