IT IS NOW POINTLESS, SAY SIKHALA'S LAWYERS

LAWYERS representing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole yesterday appeared to throw in the towel after the magistrates court turned down yet another application for bail.

The two have been in detention since June charged with incitement to violence alongside 13 other CCC activists following violent skirmishes at the funeral of murdered opposition activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

Their lawyers Jeremiah Bhamu and Beatrice Mtetwa, told magistrate Taurai Manuwere that it was clear their clients were never going to get a favourable ruling.

“The history of the matter against the accused persons revealed that no matter what application was made, the court dismissed it. It is pointless to continue knocking on the doors when it is clear the doors will never be opened to them and in the circumstances, we are left with no solution, but to simply follow the court because there is no justice that will be served through these courts,” Bhamu said.

“All avenues have been closed to achieve justice. We, therefore, return to court on the appointed date not because we will get justice, but simply because the law requires us to come to court. We are asking the State and court to restore a sense of justice and begin to apply justice regardless of the accused person’s offence.”

Bhamu said it was clear that the State and the court were colluding to deny their clients bail.

Mtetwa had applied for the court to order the State to provide a clear date for the purpose of furnishing them with the State papers for their clients. Manuwere then asked for an adjournment.

After adjournment, prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti asked for the postponement of the matter to September 28, but this was vehemently opposed by Bhamu.

Mutsokoti said September 28 was an interim date given that the matters were yet to be allocated to judicial officers since they were in an anti-corruption court.

Manuwere then postponed the matter to September 28. Newsday