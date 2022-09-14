INCREASED ECONOMIC ACTIVITY TRIGGER ROLLING POWER CUTS : ZESA

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings, says Zimbabwe may endure rolling power cuts due to depressed generation capacity.
The country is already facing a power deficit, while Zesa
is owed billions in unpaid debts by citizens, State-owned parastatals and
enterprises, government departments as well as local authorities.
In a statement ZETDC notified the country that load
shedding will be rampant due to depressed generation on the grid.
“Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company
would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there will be
increased load curtailment from September 12 to 16 2022.
“This is due to depressed generation on the grid coupled
with increased electricity demand as a result of increased economic
activities,” ZETDC said
Energy minister Zhemu Soda refused to comment on the
matter.
“I will invite you on Friday for a rural electrification
programme,” he said.
Zimbabwe has been grappling with power outages for a long
time due to dwindling generation capacity attributed to obsolete equipment,
while the availability of foreign currency to import electricity has proven to
be an albatross around Zesa’s neck.
Hwange Power Station, which has six units has only been
operating three to four units, while the other two units are out due to
breakdown. Newsday
