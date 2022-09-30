HUBBY DIVORCES WIFE OVER CONTRACEPTIVES

A Mutare couple has parted ways after the woman was caught using contraceptives without her husband’s approval.

Memory Ziduche, who has been a victim of gender based violence due to this, approached the courts to apply for a protection order against her estranged husband, Ruramai Musiiwa.

Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato presided over the matter and granted the protection order in Ziduche’s favour.

Ziduche had pleaded with the court to bar Musiiwa from insulting and assaulting her.

She said she had resorted to sleeping in the toilet to escape from Musiiwa’s vicious punches. Ziduche cited the bone of contention as her refusal to have a fifth child.

She started using contraception behind Musiiwa’s back.

However, all hell broke loose when Musiiwa discovered receipts of payment and a book that confirmed her visit to the doctor.

Ziduche also said her husband accused her of stealing US$150 from him.

She had to borrow from neighbours to replace the money.

“He is violent. I had to go behind his back to get contraception after realising that I was becoming his child bearing machine. Four children are enough. I do not want more.

“He is not contributing anything towards the welfare of the four children as he spends all his money on another woman. He abuses me in the presence of the children and accuses me of infidelity. He says I took the contraception in order to date other men, which is not true,” she said.

Ziduche said she is fed up with the marriage.

“I no longer want this marriage. It is best he moves out of my life for good. I have since left my matrimonial home so that I can lead a peaceful life,” she said.

Musiiwa admitted assaulting Ziduche once.

He said Ziduche applied for a protection order to bar him from having access to their property. He accused Ziduche of aborting a pregnancy, adding that he only got to know about the issue when she was admitted at the Victoria Chitepo Hospital.

“She left with everything we acquired as a family. I want my share of the property. By granting her the protection order, I risk losing everything because if I ever visit her to get what is mine, she will accuse me of assaulting her.

“She recently aborted and bled for almost three weeks. I am not sure if it was my child. I had to confront her to know whether I was the one who had impregnated her or not and she left our matrimonial home in a huff,” said Musiiwa.

He added: “I think this is the work of the devil who does not want to see her with a decent family. I am tired of her behaviour. Even her relatives have given up on her because she does not want to be reprimanded.” Manica Post