HERDBOY KILLS BOSS' WIFE AFTER SHE CHEATED ON HIM

IN a spine-chilling incident that left villagers in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province, in shock, a 28-year-old man who was employed as a herd boy allegedly murdered his employer’s 47-year-old wife with whom he was allegedly having an affair, after she allegedly invited another man for an all-night sex romp in the absence of her husband.

It was such a grisly killing that Daniel Zulu repeatedly struck his employer‘s wife-cum- lover Samukeliso Siziba’s head with a knobkerrie until the skull allegedly cracked open resulting in her brains spilling.

The gruesome incident happened on 11 September.

Circumstances are that two days before the incident, the now deceased’s husband visited his uncle Mzingayi Gorge Mutupa who stays in Insiza.

It is reported that the now deceased remained behind with Zulu at their plot at Kennelys Farm in Nyamandlovu.

It is alleged that on the day in question and at around 10pm the two who had an affair had a misunderstanding when the now deceased told Zulu that there was someone who was coming to spend the night with her.

That didn’t go down well with Zulu who thought since his boss wasn’t around it was his chance to spend a night with Samukeliso.

In a fit of anger, Zulu started beating up the now deceased who tried to defend herself.

It is alleged that the daring Zulu took a knobkerrie which was on the floor and used it to strike her once on the head and she fell on the sofa.

As the victim lay helplessly on the sofa, she was reportedly pleading with Zulu not to kill her.

The pleas seemed to have fallen on a livid Zulu’s deaf ears as he reportedly dragged the now deceased on the floor where he hit her several times on the back of the head until her skull cracked open exposing her brains.

Samukeliso died on the spot as a result of the brutal attack.

After the grisly act, Zulu reportedly covered Samukeliso’s lifeless body with sofa cushions and went out to hide the broken knobkerrie, which he had used to kill his lover.

Samukeliso’s lifeless body was discovered by her husband when he returned from visiting his uncle, who then reported the matter to the police.

Investigations led to the arrest of Zulu. For the callous offence Zulu has since appeared before Tsholotsho resident magistrate Victor Mpofu charged with murder as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to October 10. Herald