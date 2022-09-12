GUARD BEATS THIEF TO DEATH : CHARGED WITH MURDER

A SECURITY guard appeared in court over the weekend charged with murder after he and a colleague beat up a suspected thief.

Kuzivakwashe Mawire, 20, was not asked to plead when he appeared before a Harare court on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody as he is facing a third schedule offence.

The court heard that on May 9 this year, Mawire and his accomplices assaulted the now deceased Takudzwa Muchemwa.

They accused him of stealing US$50, from one of them.

After severely assaulting him, they went and dumped his body at a yard, opposite Stoneridge police base.

Chikwature died the following day from the assault injuries and was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for postmortem.

Results stated that he died from brain damage and head trauma. H Metro