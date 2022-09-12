GENERAL COLLAPSES, DIES AT HIS FARM

He was 64. He collapsed and died while at his farm in Nyanga on Saturday.
Brig Gen Kaneta was the Director General Logistics at the
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.
In a statement on Saturday night, Brigadier General
Augustine Chipwere, the Director General Policy, Public Relations and
International Affairs at Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters, said: “The
Zimbabwe Defence Forces would like to announce the untimely death of Brigadier
General Charles Kaneta who was the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe
Defence Forces Headquarters.
“General Kaneta, 64, collapsed at his farm in Nyanga and
was ferried to Hauna District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival
at around 12 noon on 10 September 2022.”
Mourners are gathered at Number 7 Married Quarters
Cranborne West, Harare. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment