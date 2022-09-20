FUEL TANKER CATCHES FIRE IN HARARE



A FUEL tanker caught fire near a power substation, along Kirkman Road, in Harare yesterday.

Thomas Masawi of Ajara Trucks was behind the wheel. The tanker was transporting 40 000 litres of petrol from Beira, Mozambique, to Zambia.

“I want to thank the Fire Brigade team for responding on time and saving lives,” said Masawi.

“One of the truck’s back tyres burst and caught fire. I quickly informed our office and they got hold of fire fighters.

"They managed to put out the fire before it reached the electricity substation," he said.