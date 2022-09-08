FOUR PSMI BOSSES ARRESTED

FOUR executives at medical aid provider Premier Services Medical Investments (Pvt) Ltd (PSMI) were yesterday arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) anti-corruption unit on various charges.
The arrests come in the wake of questions having been
raised over lack of accountability at the institution and lavish lifestyles led
by some of the executives and directors.
I can confirm that four PSMI directors have been nabbed by
the police and are assisting them with investigations, more details of the
nature of the investigations will be released tomorrow (today) in full,” police
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay yesterday evening.
The PSMI executive management is headed by group CEO Farai
Muchena, while Tafadzwa Gutu is the managing director.
Information at hand suggests that investigations into the
case have been ongoing for more than two months and are linked to a forensic
audit whose results are yet to be made public. The investigations were done
across various government departments, including the Deeds Office and the
Company Registry and the Financial Intelligence Unit at the Reserve Bank of
Zimbabwe.
PSMI was founded in 2003 and it has grown to become the
largest private healthcare provider in Zimbabwe with 126 service centres 10
provinces.
The group has five divisions: Healthcare, diagnostics,
retail, hospitals and shared services.
In July, workers at PSMI went on strike following a series
of inconsistencies in salary payments by the organisation which they said
affected their lives. Newsday
