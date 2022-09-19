FOUR FOOTBALL FANS KILLED IN CRASH

FOUR people were killed and 10 others injured yesterday when a Toyota Noah burst its left rear tyre, overturned and rolled several times along the Lion’s Den-Mhangura Road.

The vehicle was carrying 19 passengers.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident, saying the passengers were heading for a football match.

“Three of the victims, including the driver, died on the spot, while the fourth died on his way to hospital,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

“The accident occurred less than a kilometre from Lion’s Den.”

Ass Comm Nyathi said they recorded a similar accident involving an Isuzu vehicle.

“Four people died and nine others were injured, after a motorist driving an Isuzu single cab truck, with 12 passengers on board, lost control of the car before it overturned and landed on its roof,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said a 74-year-old man died after being burnt by a bush fire while clearing the field.B H Metro