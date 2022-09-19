FOUR FOOTBALL FANS KILLED IN CRASH

FOUR people were killed and 10 others injured yesterday when a Toyota Noah burst its left rear tyre, overturned and rolled several times along the Lion’s Den-Mhangura Road.
The vehicle was
carrying 19 passengers.
National police
spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident,
saying the passengers were heading for a football match.
“Three of the victims, including the driver, died on the
spot, while the fourth died on his way to hospital,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.
“The accident
occurred less than a kilometre from Lion’s Den.”
Ass Comm Nyathi said they recorded a similar accident
involving an Isuzu vehicle.
“Four people died and nine others were injured, after a
motorist driving an Isuzu single cab truck, with 12 passengers on board, lost
control of the car before it overturned and landed on its roof,” he said.
Meanwhile, police said a 74-year-old man died after being
burnt by a bush fire while clearing the field.B H Metro
