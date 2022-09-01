skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 1 September 2022
FOUR FEARED DEAD AS KOMBI, TRUCK COLLIDE
Thursday, September 01, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WADYAJENA GETS PASSPORT BACK, HEADS TO THE UK
HARARE magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday temporarily released Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s passport, to allow...
BUSINESSMAN COMMITS SUICIDE IN SA
SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman, widely known as Vlad Duk, has died in a suspected case of suicide. Reports say Vlad allegedly t...
UK-BASED ZIMBA : 14 WOMEN STEP FORWARD
A UK-based Zimbabwean man is at the centre of a storm for allegedly dating both single and married women and swindling them of their money. ...
STATE IMPOUNDS GRACE TRUCKS
THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been given the greenlight to forfeit to the State three trucks belonging to former first lady M...
ZIMBA HOUNDED TO HIS DEATH BY LOAN SHARKS
KUDZAI NYAKUTSIKWA, popularly known as Vlad Duk in his Johannesburg circles, has been accused of having led a ‘FAKE LIFE,’ which ended with ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment