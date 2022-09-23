FOREX FEES PROTEST : SCHOOL SHUT DOWN

PARENTS at St Andrew’s Madziwa Primary School in Makoni last week forced the closure of the school for a day as they demanded that the school headmistress be transferred for allegedly refusing to accept all forms of payment for school fees.

On Thursday last week, parents thronged the school and asked their children to return home.

The parents said their children would only return to school after the head, only identified as Mrs Magura, is transferred from the school.

Mrs Magura was away on official duty on the day in question.

Besides the school fees impasse, parents said there are other long standing issues.

The School Development Committee chairlady, Mrs Edna Mukumba said parents resorted to the demonstration after their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Parents are sick and tired of the school headmistress’ behaviour. She is rejecting payment of school fees in local currency, yet it is legal tender in Zimbabwe. She is demanding that parents pay US$27 with no option of paying in local currency, yet the majority cannot afford it.

“Last year there was an increase in the number of learners who were moved to special needs classes and we believe this is due to non-attendance of classes by the teachers as well as poor supervision by the head,” said Mrs Mukumba.

Makoni District Schools Inspector, Mr George Chidhakwa said an investigation team will be dispatched to the school to establish the root of the challenges.

“We are sending education inspectors to the school on a fact finding mission. We have gathered that the community has some complaints against the school head. I can only divulge more when the probe team completes its work. Learning is going on well at the school as the skirmishes only happened for a day,” he said. Manica Post