FOREX FEES PROTEST : SCHOOL SHUT DOWN

PARENTS at St Andrew’s Madziwa Primary School in Makoni last week forced the closure of the school for a day as they demanded that the school headmistress be transferred for allegedly refusing to accept all forms of payment for school fees.
On Thursday last week, parents thronged the school and
asked their children to return home.
The parents said their children would only return to school
after the head, only identified as Mrs Magura, is transferred from the school.
Mrs Magura was away on official duty on the day in
question.
Besides the school fees impasse, parents said there are
other long standing issues.
The School Development Committee chairlady, Mrs Edna
Mukumba said parents resorted to the demonstration after their pleas fell on
deaf ears.
“Parents are sick and tired of the school headmistress’
behaviour. She is rejecting payment of school fees in local currency, yet it is
legal tender in Zimbabwe. She is demanding that parents pay US$27 with no
option of paying in local currency, yet the majority cannot afford it.
“Last year there was an increase in the number of learners
who were moved to special needs classes and we believe this is due to
non-attendance of classes by the teachers as well as poor supervision by the
head,” said Mrs Mukumba.
Makoni District Schools Inspector, Mr George Chidhakwa said
an investigation team will be dispatched to the school to establish the root of
the challenges.
“We are sending education inspectors to the school on a
fact finding mission. We have gathered that the community has some complaints
against the school head. I can only divulge more when the probe team completes
its work. Learning is going on well at the school as the skirmishes only
happened for a day,” he said. Manica Post
