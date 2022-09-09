FLEEING THIEF CRASHES CAR : SIX DEAD



THE road accident that claimed six lives near Mutare Teachers’ College on Sunday morning was allegedly caused by a speeding wanted robber who was driving a stolen vehicle, The Manica Post has established.

After details of the accident went viral on various social media platforms, traffic police officers investigating the case revealed that one of the Honda Fit vehicles that was involved in the accident had been stolen in Chipinge the previous week.

The mastermind of the robbery was driving the car and he died on the spot.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed this. lt was established that the driver of the stolen vehicle was Tawanda Chitambo (31) of Chikanga 1 in Mutare.

The police also established that the Honda Fit he was driving had been stolen in Chipinge on August 29.

Insp Muzondo said Chitambo and his two accomplices, who are still at large, robbed Mr Takudzwa Ngqobi (20) of his vehicle.

“During enquiries to establish the registered owner of the Honda Fit, it was established that the vehicle had been stolen from a taxi operator plying the Mt Selinda-Chipinge route.

“Investigations revealed that Mr Ngqobi was hired by the three suspects to ferry them to Mutakura Dam Turn-off. They lied to the complainant that they wanted to visit a sick relative. The complainant agreed and charged them US$10.

“When they arrived at their intended destination, the suspects ordered the complainant to drive further into the bush where they robbed him of his car, US$80 and a cellphone. They tied him up and fled from the scene.

“The complainant later freed himself and made a police report,” said Insp Muzondo.

Chitambo then started using the stolen vehicle as a pirate taxi.

On September 4, he picked passengers in Mutare before being involved in the tragic accident.

Insp Muzondo said the hunt is on for Chitambo’s accomplices. Manica Post