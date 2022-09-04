FIVE FEARED DEAD AS HONDA FIT CARS COLLIDE

FIVE people are believed to have died after a head-on collision involving two Honda Fit vehicles along the curve just after Mutare Teachers’ College this morning.

One of the earliest persons to arrive at the scene, Mr John Mutakura, told The Manica Post that five people succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident.

“The accident occurred around 5am. One of the vehicles was heading towards the city while the other was coming from the direction of Dangamvura. We saw five people that were already dead when we got to the scene. It is a sorry sight. We had to cover the dead with blankets,” he said.

The spot which is characterised by rugged terrain is a black spot which has claimed the lives of many.

Police could not comment on the accident, saying traffic cops have been deployed to attend the scene. Manica Post