EX ZIFA BOSS COLLAPSES

FORMER ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, collapsed on Wednesday, a day before his remand date, prompting the court to remand him from his hospital bed yesterday.
Kamambo was set to appear in court yesterday for
continuation of his defence.
His lawyers told presiding magistrate, Bianca Makwande,
that Kamambo collapsed on Wednesday night due to low blood pressure and was
hospitalised.
The lawyers asked the court to conduct a hospital remand,
instead of issuing a warrant of arrest, as it was clear that he was not in
wilful default.
The court adjourned and reconvened at the hospital where
Kamambo was remanded to September 15.
Kamambo is facing bribery charges for paying ZIFA
councillors to vote for him as president.
He has told the court that there was nothing sinister in
paying voters money as this was reimbursement for their travel expenses when
attending campaign meetings.
The State, on the other hand, claims the money was paid as
inducement to voters, and has led evidence from 11 witnesses.
Meanwhile, Dynamos boss Bernard Marriot Lusengo appeared
before Harare magistrate, Barbra Mateko, facing bribery charges relating to the
club’s shares.
The matter was postponed to October 20 for trial
commencement.
Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro
