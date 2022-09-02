EX ZIFA BOSS COLLAPSES



FORMER ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, collapsed on Wednesday, a day before his remand date, prompting the court to remand him from his hospital bed yesterday.

Kamambo was set to appear in court yesterday for continuation of his defence.

His lawyers told presiding magistrate, Bianca Makwande, that Kamambo collapsed on Wednesday night due to low blood pressure and was hospitalised.

The lawyers asked the court to conduct a hospital remand, instead of issuing a warrant of arrest, as it was clear that he was not in wilful default.

The court adjourned and reconvened at the hospital where Kamambo was remanded to September 15.

Kamambo is facing bribery charges for paying ZIFA councillors to vote for him as president.

He has told the court that there was nothing sinister in paying voters money as this was reimbursement for their travel expenses when attending campaign meetings.

The State, on the other hand, claims the money was paid as inducement to voters, and has led evidence from 11 witnesses.

Meanwhile, Dynamos boss Bernard Marriot Lusengo appeared before Harare magistrate, Barbra Mateko, facing bribery charges relating to the club’s shares.

The matter was postponed to October 20 for trial commencement.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro