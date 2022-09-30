ESTRANGED WIFE BARRED FROM LEAVING ZIM WITH KID



A HARARE man says he is having sleepless nights after his wife disappeared with their eight-year-old son.

It appears the wife wants to fix her husband, Precious Nemutambwe, by going into hiding, leaving him desperate and depressed.

He approached the High Court to stop his wife, Miriam Nemutambwe (nee Ziramba), from leaving the country with the kid. The couple has been married for 25 years and have four children together.

But, the marriage is now on the rocks due to alleged infidelity, and the wife filed for divorce in May.

On September 20, Justice Neville Wamambo, granted the provisional order barring Miriam from leaving the country with the child.

The matter is under case number HC 5780/22 with reference number HC: 3029/22.

“The 1st respondent be and is hereby interdicted from removing the minor child from Zimbabwe without the applicant’s written consent or an order of this court. The 1st respondent shall pay the costs of suit on a higher scale,” reads the order.

“The 2nd respondent be and is hereby ordered to refuse exit from Zimbabwe of the minor child.

“1st respondent be and is hereby ordered to present the minor child at Borrowdale Police Station within three days of this order being served on her last known address,

“Should 1st respondent fail to comply with paragraph 2 of this order, any member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police be and is hereby directed to locate the minor child named in paragraph 1.”

Precious said he feels helpless without his son.

“I was hospitalised two months ago because of this issue. My boy is my life, I can’t sleep, wondering where he is. I have been taking some sleeping pills to, at least, sleep as I don’t know what to do.

“I last saw her on July 25. We had an argument at the end of last year following some infidelity issues and in April she just disappeared from home.

“I heard that she wants to run away with my son and move out of the country and I wrote her an email in July warning her not to act in that manner,” he said.

He said Miriam’s phone number has been unreachable since July 28. H Metro