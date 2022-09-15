EIGHT ROBBERS POUNCE ON KOALA BUTCHERY, FLEE WITH US$30K



POLICE have launched a manhunt for eight suspected armed robbers who vanished with US$30 000 and two cars at Koala Park Butchery along Seke Road in Harare.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the robbery yesterday and said investigations were underway.

He said around the same time that the robbery was underway in Harare, another robbery was taking place at CBZ Fife Street Branch in Bulawayo.

“The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery where eight unknown suspects, armed with unidentified pistols, stormed a farm along Seke Road,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

“The suspects stole US$30 000 cash, a Toyota Landcruiser vehicle together with an Isuzu KB vehicle at around 11am.”

The case has since been reported under RRB 5288819 at Hatfield Police Station.

According to sources, six armed robbers, wearing orange work suits with 9mm pistols, were dropped off in the middle of a wheat field, 200 metres away from the Koala entrance, by an Isuzu vehicle.

“The unidentified armed robbers approached the irrigation foreman pretending to be a NetOne technical surveillance team.

“The robbers called Koala employees, who were in the wheat field, and subdued them with shoe laces, handcuffs and tyre cables, and instructed them to lie down and covered all employees with black polythene plastic,” the sources said.

The sources said the robbers asked for the whereabouts of the Koala director, senior management and site set-up, while other accomplices patrolled the area.

“Mr Mills was apprehended and instructed to call his subordinate Mr Adrian to come with US$30 000 cash,” sources said.

“On arrival, Mr Adrian was also welcomed by armed robbers and told to hand over cash to them.”

It is reported the vehicles were driven along Airport Road. H Metro