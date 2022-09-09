ED FIRES UP WAR VETS FOR ELECTION CAMPAIGN

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday urged war veterans to scale up campaigns to ensure the ruling Zanu PF party romps to victory in the 2023 polls.

“We liberated the country through our renowned and celebrated organisational ability. We brought independence by mobilising the masses to oppose and resist all the evil oppressive schemes of our colonisers,” Mnangagwa said while officially opening the war veterans league conference in Harare.

“We are tried and tested cadres whose patriotism and loyalty to our revolutionary cause remains unflinching.”

Mnangagwa said war veterans should complement party efforts to win the upcoming polls.

“Let us scale up the preparations to register victories, polling station by polling station, ward by ward, and constituency by constituency, right up to the presidential level,” he said.

Our present two-thirds majority in Parliament must now extend to the local authority and presidential elections. United and focused in our resolve, Zanu PF is unstoppable.

“The evil colonial system never crushed our resolve to be an independent people. Similarly, their illegal heinous sanctions will never defeat our determination to modernise, industrialise and lift many of our people out of poverty into prosperity.

“We have our land, it will never again be stolen from us. The land reform is irreversible. We are one with the land and we are succeeding in making our land productive.”

War veterans have in the past been used as foot soldiers in Zanu PF, in some cases perpetrating violence against opposition supporters. Newsday