ED DROVE MUGABE TO HIS GRAVE, DESTROYED ZIM, SAYS CHAMISA

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change party president Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of destroying the country after “usurping” power from the late former President Robert Mugabe.
Addressing opposition supporters in Chipinge at Kondo
business centre during the weekend, Chamisa said the 2017 military coup
resulted in Mugabe dying a bitter man.
In 2018, a heartbroken Mugabe told journalists who were
gathered at his blue roof mansion in Harare that he would not vote for his
party, Zanu PF in the 2018 general elections.
“I must say very clearly, I cannot vote for those who have
tormented me. I can’t. I’ll make my choice among the other 22 [presidential
candidates],” Mugabe declared as he endorsed Chamisa.
“Mnangagwa stole power from his elder. Mugabe died a bitter
man after power was grabbed from him. Chasing away your elders is taboo. This
is why you see Mnangagwa struggling to rule the country because he angered his
elder (Mugabe). Ini ndakasirwa naSave [Tsvangirai chose me to lead],” Chamisa
told his supporters.
“I’m giving Mnangagwa nightmares as he hears that Chipinge
was filled with people without any money spent or anyone beaten. It’s just
love. I see that you came on your own. No one gave you money. If you look
around there is not even a single Zupco bus. If it was Mnangagwa’s rally, you
would have all been forced to attend it and shops and vending areas would be
closed.
“People fought to liberate the country from white bondage
and not a single political party had ownership of the country. We said one made
one vote, we didn’t say people should go and vote for a particular party.”
Chamisa also claimed that Zanu PF did not fight the war
alone, but it was “children of the soil” who participated in the liberation
struggle.
“Zanu PF is just a party that was there and whose value has
since expired. You are upside down and finished,” he said.
But Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi
rubbished Chamisa’s claims saying he will be in for a rude awakening during the
forthcoming 2023 general elections.
“This young man needs everyone’s prayers. Something must be
wrong with his appreciation of the realities in the political market. One would
expect that the case of Raila Odinga in Kenya must have given him a sufficient
sign as he claimed prior to the polls,” Mugwadi said.Newsday
