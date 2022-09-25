skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 25 September 2022
ED CANCELS CUBA TRIP
Sunday, September 25, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I'M NOT THE FATHER : DOC CLASHES WITH SECOND WIFE
A LOCAL medical doctor has clashed with his second wife over paternity and support of two children. Dr Amon Makoni and his second wife, Fa...
PROF MOYO MOCKS CHAMISA
"Patinopinda, bullet trains; patinopinda, spaghetti roads... patinopinda, Internet of 'everything'; patinopinda, digital pla...
KOALA MEATS ROBBER NABBED, DRAGGED TO COURT
ONE suspected member of the gang of armed robbers that stole US$30 000 and Land Cruiser from Koala Meats on Tuesday last week appeared in co...
SACKED JUDGE SELLS GOVT LAND ROVER
SACKED High Court judge, Justice Edith Mushore, sold a Government facility vehicle, a top-of-the-range Land Rover Discovery given to sitting...
HERITAGE DAY IN PICS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment