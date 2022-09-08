DRIVERS' LICENCE FEES HIKED

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has set new driver’s licence fees which will see new drivers paying between US$15 and US$30.

In Statutory Instrument 158 of 2022, published on Monday, Minister Mhona said those applying for a tractor driver’s permit, will part away with US$15.

“A person applying in terms of Section 8(2)(b) or (3) of the Act, to an issuing officer for a tractor driver’s permit or duplicate tractor driver’s permit, shall transmit with their application fee of fifteen United States dollars,” he said.

Minister Mhona said those applying for learner’s licences will fork out US$20.

“12 (2) The fee to be remitted to the Registrar by a farmer or miner or their manager or a registering officer in terms of section 8(5) of the Act, shall be a fee of US$15,” Minister Mhona said.

“A person applying in terms of section 10(1) of the Act to an examiner for a Certificate of Competency shall transmit (a) with their application a fee for testing the applicant in respect of a Certificate of Competency for (i) class 3 or 4 vehicles a fee of US$25.

“For class 1, class 2 or class 5 vehicles an applicant shall pay a fee of US$30,” the minister said.

A day after the newly-gazetted fees, there was chaos at VID Eastlea, as people wanting to write provisional driving licence tests were left stranded.

Authorities claimed they had been ordered to stop taking booking payments over an “unresolved” currency dilemma. H Metro