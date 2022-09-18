DRAMA IN BYO CBD AS ARMED ROBBERS STORM BUILDING, SNEAK OUT

BUSINESS came to a standstill in Bulawayo’s Central Business District (CBD) yesterday when police cordoned off streets leading to Fidelity Building at Corner 11th Avenue and Fife Street, where suspected armed robbers were reportedly holed up, but the situation later turned into an anti-climax as after combing the premises for four hours with hordes of onlookers holding their breath, it was discovered that the criminals had made good their escape.
The suspected armed robbers reportedly sneaked out with
US$6 270 as well as 5 000 Rand from one of the offices in the 12-storey
building, before police were called to the scene. National police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the suspected
robbers pounced on a Women Empowerment Trust housed in the building that also
acts as a money transfer agent. They also harassed customers who were queuing
to get their money who they allegedly locked into a room.
“The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery incident which
occurred at a Women Empowerment Trust at 6th Floor, Fidelity Building, Bulawayo
where two armed robbers pounced and got away with US$6 270 as well as R5 000.
The company is also involved in money transfer. They also harassed customers
who wanted to collect and deposit their money,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
He said police reacted swiftly to information and cordoned
off the building with initial reports indicating that the robbers were still
inside the building. Asst Comm Nyathi said on entering the building, the police
realised that the robbers had already sneaked out when they got to the scene.
Sources said police then looked at the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage
in the building, and observed the two suspected robbers in the act. The
suspects reportedly fled in a white Honda Fit vehicle, and by the time security
personnel in the building alerted the police, the suspects had escaped.
When a Sunday News crew got to the scene, detectives from
the CID Homicide together with their counterparts in other departments, the
police Support Unit Special Tactics Team, the Canine Unit as well as other
private security companies had reacted to the robbery hoping to corner the
robbers.
The cordoning off of the streets attracted scores of people
who stood for four hours with the hope of witnessing the arrest of the
suspected robbers in a movie style. A few days ago, armed robbers pounced on a
CBZ bank outlet situated along the same street. Police said they were on the
hunt for the suspects. Sunday News
