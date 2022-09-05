DIABETES BROUGHT ME CLOSER TO GOD, SAYS JP AIDE

JAH Prayzah’s long-serving road manager, Lloyd “Mabla 10” Kurima, says illness has brought him closer to God.

The versatile comedian was recently diagnosed with diabetes.

He said he only found out about his condition after he became seriously ill, which saw him disappearing from the public eye.

“I was recently diagnosed with diabetes, type two, after consulting the doctors.

“I was unwell and over some weeks I wasn’t sure what was the cause.

“The doctors said it is manageable and I am trying my best to ensure I live a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Mabla 10 said the illness has restored his relationship with God.

“I have learnt to be closer to the Lord and I will always worship Him for this gift of life.

“Living a normal and healthy life is every person’s dream but when you fall sick, you have to accept it and move on.

“I will try by all means to be positive, and eat as well as recommended, by the doctors.”

Mabla 10 also hailed his boss Jah Prayzah for helping him during trying times. He said the entire team has been supportive and he was grateful for their kindness.

“We are a family and we always stick together in both trying and good times,” he said. H Metro