CRIMINALS ABUSING FIRST FAMILY'S NAME : COPS

Police has warned criminals abusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Family’s names for extortion and other criminal activities that they will face the full wrath of the law.
In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said names of suspects that
have been arrested for masquerading as representatives of the First Family will
be released soon.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received numerous reports
of criminal acts being committed by suspects who are openly abusing His
Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, and the First Family’s names in
extortion, fraud, theft and other related criminal acts,” he said.
“The suspects are duping members of the public who include
individuals, businesspeople and companies on the pretext that they would have
been tasked by the First Family or His Excellency, President Mnangagwa to
fundraise or collect money for various activities.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said businesspeople and individuals were
being fleeced of their properties, assets and cash by criminals that purport to
be representing the Head of State.
“The ZRP strongly warns these individuals or groups that
the law will take its course without fear or favour.
“Arrests are being effected and these include some land
barons in Harare, Banket and other towns who are openly abusing His Excellency
President Mnangagwa’s name for personal gain.”
Police said the public is urged to report anyone who
approaches and claims to be conducting personal or business activities on
behalf of the First Family on telephone number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number
0712 800 197. Sunday Mail
