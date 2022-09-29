COP BASHES BUSINESSMAN

A detective at Murambinda Growth Point has been charged for excessively assaulting a local prominent businessman following an argument over the arrest of the latter’s young brother.
Sergeant Elias Taguta (35) and a colleague constable Zhira
arrested Tatenda Mondo (29) on suspicion that he was smoking dagga. He later
found a sex enhancing pill in the suspect’s pocket.
The incident happened on September 9, 2022 at 9:30 pm.
The arrest was made at a local beer hall but the accused’s
brother Tinashe Mondo (38) who was also at the bar pleaded for the release of
Tatenda. Tinashe is a prominent businessman at Murambinda.
Tinashe allegedly suffered severe injuries after the
assault. He made a police report at Murambinda after obtaining a medical
examination report at Murambinda Mission Hospital.
According to a Police report, Taguta took Tinashe to the
Police Station where he assaulted him.
Taguta is being charged under section 89 (1) (a) of the
Criminal Law and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23. Masvingo Mirror
