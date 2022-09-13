CIVIL SERVANTS STRIKE LOOMS AS PAY DAY DRAWS CLOSER

GOVERNMENT sincerity will be put to the test this Friday when teachers receive their salaries.
Government promised to increase civil servants’ salaries
this month and various workers unions say they will decide on whether or not to
down tools after they receive their salaries.
This was revealed following a meeting yesterday by all
civil servants unions, which have been demanding United States-denominated
salaries, but government has continuously shot down their demands.
“The ministry promised that it will increase our salaries
this month, which is September. So we are going to design a letter that we will
hand over, where we will be inquiring on where they are now concerning that
legitimate promise,” said a source who attended the meeting.
The representatives who attended the meeting were from
Educators Union of Zimbabwe, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,
Zimbabwe Nurses Association, Progressive Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe and
Zimbabwe Teachers Associations.
However, indications are that a job action is inevitable.
“By Friday, those who are in the education sector would
have received their salaries, so by then, we will know whether our salary has
increased or not. So basically, unions are doing a follow up on the promises by
the ministry, otherwise job action is inevitable,” added the source who
requested not to be named.
The source said unions would come up with resolutions after
the replacement of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), which they
claimed was not serving their interests.
“There is a confederation that wants to replace the NJNC,
which is the Collective Bargaining Chamber, so we couldn’t discuss further on
the issues because we need to be guided by its constitution. The agenda of the
meeting was to come up with resolutions. So we are going to have more
negotiations after the replacement of NJNC.” Newsday
